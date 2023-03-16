Meyhem Lauren, Madlib & DJ Muggs announce collab album, share two songs
Meyhem Lauren has tapped legendary producers Madlib and DJ Muggs to entirely helm his latest album, Champagne For Breakfast, due April 7. Its only guest is frequent Meyhem Lauren collaborator Action Bronson, and two singles are out now: "Fresh Out The Water" and "Wild Salmon." As you'd probably expect from a team like this, both tracks will take you right back to the boom bap era, and they sound great today too. Check them out below.
Tracklist
Quicksand
Fresh Out The Water
Szechuan Capitol Feat Action Bronson
Midnight Silk
Sunday Driving
Big Money
Evolution
Dom vs Cris
Holographic Rhetoric
Pop Clink Fizz
OD Wilson
African Pompano
Triple M Airlines
One Of Them Ones
Wild Salmon