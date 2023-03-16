Meyhem Lauren, Madlib & DJ Muggs announce collab album, share two songs

Meyhem Lauren has tapped legendary producers Madlib and DJ Muggs to entirely helm his latest album, Champagne For Breakfast, due April 7. Its only guest is frequent Meyhem Lauren collaborator Action Bronson, and two singles are out now: "Fresh Out The Water" and "Wild Salmon." As you'd probably expect from a team like this, both tracks will take you right back to the boom bap era, and they sound great today too. Check them out below.

Tracklist

Quicksand

Fresh Out The Water

Szechuan Capitol Feat Action Bronson

Midnight Silk

Sunday Driving

Big Money

Evolution

Dom vs Cris

Holographic Rhetoric

Pop Clink Fizz

OD Wilson

African Pompano

Triple M Airlines

One Of Them Ones

Wild Salmon