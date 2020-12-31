MF DOOM dead at 49: Report

We're shocked and saddened to learn that the legendary MF DOOM has passed away at age 49. According to a statement posted by his family, he died on October 31, 2020. HotNewHipHop also say that they independently confirmed the news with a source close to the family, and Rhymesayers also posted confirmation of the news. The statement reads:

Begin all things by giving thanks to THE ALL! To Dumile The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet. All my Love

Jasmine Transitioned October 31,2020

Cause of death is not yet known.

The rapper/producer first achieved recognition in the early 1990s with the group KMD, and he went on to release some of the greatest alternative/underground rap of all time under the monikers MF DOOM, Viktor Vaughn, and King Geedorah, and with his many collaborative projects, including Madvillain (with Madlib), Danger Doom (with Danger Mouse), Doomstarks (with Ghostface Killah), Czarface Meets Metal Face (with Czarface), WESTSIDEDOOM (with Westside Gunn), and more. Just a couple weeks ago, he released new songs with Flying Lotus and BADBADNOTGOOD. MF DOOM's son King Malachi Ezekiel Dumile died at 14 years old in 2017.

