MF DOOM getting street in Long Beach, NY named for him

The block in Long Beach New York where the late MF DOOM (born Daniel Dumile) grew up is being renamed for him. East Hudson Street's block between Riverside Boulevard and Long Beach Road will now be known as “KMD-MF DOOM Way."

“Daniel Dumile, or MF DOOM, left an indelible mark on the music industry and on the lives of people across the globe,” Long Beach City Manager Donna M. Gayden said. “Long Beach is proud to bestow this honor in his memory and proud that he called our City home.”

Dr. Patrick C. Graham, who started the petition for the block to be renamed, told HipHopDX, "I’m just happy this is happening because it’s not only a victory for Dumile’s legacy, but it’s also about showing that community our generation. It is a way for people to see a symbol of our generation and our impact, particularly in a community that’s gentrifying pretty fast.”

Dumile died in October of 2020 but the news was not shared until two months later.

A few posthumous DOOM collabs have been released since his death, including an album with Czarface, a feature on Your Old Droog's new album, and more.