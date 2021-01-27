MF DOOM honored with new mural in Toronto

Tributes are still coming in to MF DOOM , after news of his death in October broke in December, including a big new mural at Toronto street art supply store Toronto Collective in the city's Chinatown district. As reported by Exclaim!, the mural was made by graffiti artist Moises Frank, with assistance from Javid Jah, and appears across the back alley of the store.

"Me and my toy friends would draw so much graffiti in our black books back then, we would listen to Doom and tried rapping over the special herbs albums all summer," Moises wrote on Instagram earlier this month. "Thank you for so many years of inspiration. And your legacy lives on through all the music you left us. I wish we got to cross paths - maybe in the next life." He added in a post featuring the completed mural, "Dedicated to my childhood Hip-Hop hero, the super-villain."

You can check out a few pictures of the DOOM mural in various stages of completion below, and if you're in Toronto you can check it out in person -- Toronto Collective is located at 389 Spadina Ave.

In other news, Peanut Butter Wolf says the Madvillainy sequel is nearly done and could see the light of day.