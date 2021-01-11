MF DOOM & Madlib’s ‘Madvillainy’ sequel was nearly done, could see light of day

MF DOOM completed 11 tracks towards a sequel to 2004's classic Madvillainy album with Madlib. This is according to Stones Throw label head Peanut Butter Wolf, who, Okayplayer notes, appeared on Peter Rosenberg and Cipha Sounds' Juan Ep is Dead podcast to talk about DOOM -- whose October death was only reported a couple weeks ago -- and his legacy.

“DOOM was always telling me ‘It’s 85% done, it’s 85% done.’ That was the magic number,” Wolf said, revealing those 11 tracks have been around since 2009 but that DOOM wanted to wait until “a few more songs” were completed. Unfortunately, as Wolf waited, verses ended up appearing on other rapper's records, or get leaked to YouTube. “I got a little frustrated, and I was just like, you know, ‘It’s gonna happen when it’s gonna happen.’ I don’t wanna be the guy to force creativity or anything.”

“I don’t know what we’re going to do with those tracks” Wolf told Rosenberg and Cipha, adding that he had the blessing of DOOM's family to release the tracks together as a record.

The episode of Juan Ep is Dead that Peanut Butter Wolf was on also featured interviews with DOOM collaborators Bobbito Garcia and Kurious Jorge, and part two of their tribute features Hannibal Buress, Just Blaze, Pete Nice, Onyx and Big Benn. You can listen to both episodes, and a stream of Madvillainy,. below.

In other news, Michael Berrin -- aka MC Serch of Third Bass -- wrote a nice tribute to DOOM on his LinkedIn page. "The world lost MF Doom but I lost my friend since he was 14," he wrote. "We created a crew called GYP (Get Yours Posse). I got on first but they knew when I got on, WE GOT ON!! So KMD was born. 3rd Bass second single “Gas Face” was a term that Zev Love X (Later known to the world as MF Doom), coined with me and our GYP Posse when we would go to the mall to numbers and girls would diss us." You can read the whole post below.

MC SERCH TRIBUTE ON MF DOOM: