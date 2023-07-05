MF DOOM’s widow reveals his cause of death, raises concerns over hospital stay

Following MF DOOM's death at the age of 49 in October of 2020, an inquest into the circumstances surrounding it by St James Hospital, where he was being treated, has been ongoing, LeedsLive reports. His widow, Jasmine Dumile, has raised concerns about his treatment, saying that her husband, who she referred to as Daniel, began experiencing breathing problems after two doses of a new medication he'd been prescribed. She claims he couldn't reach the buzzer in his hospital room and had called her while having trouble breathing as the swelling of his tongue and throat, caused by his new medication, got worse. More from LeedsLive:

Mrs Thompson revealed that she couldn't visit her husband in hospital due to Covid pandemic restrictions. She said: "I was not able to see him until the 31st (of October) - that's when the respirator was turned off that was helping him breathe." The inquest heard that on October 21 Daniel had complained that he couldn't breathe and tried to get off his hospital trolley before he collapsed and suffered respiratory arrest. Mrs Thompson's legal representatives have raised questions about how often Daniel was checked by medical staff and why there was a two-hour delay in giving him medication for his swollen throat.

Angioedema is a rare side effect of the medication Daniel was taking, doctors say.

Thompson also claimed that Daniel's room looked like "a hospital room a very long time ago" with an "old metal desk" and books, telling Wakefield Coroner's Court, "I don't want to say it was an old storage room...it wasn't set up. Maybe it was a room a long time ago. It did have a bed in it."

A "serious incident investigation" was also carried out by the hospital trust following Daniel's death.