Miami sludge metallers Bleeth releasing ‘Harbinger’ (watch the “Convenient Drowning” video)

Miami post/sludge metallers Bleeth are following 2018's Geomancer with a new album, Harbinger, on May 28 via Seeing Red Records (pre-order). They recently released lead single "Skin of Your Teeth" and we're now premiering second single "Convenient Drowning" and its video. It's an atmospheric, psychedelic sludge song with hints of prime-era Kylesa, and here's what the band tells us about it:

This song is about being completely enthralled by someone, despite your best efforts not to be. A beautiful disaster, if you will. The music video expands on this idea. It is about a person who has been in a trance, feeling observed and followed by some kind of entity. The entity continues to draw itself nearer to the point that the character becomes possessed by it. Musically the song was our bands flirtation with grindcore type sensibilities. Frantic drum fills that bloom and unfold. On par with the lyrics, we wanted to create a shorter song that left the listener unhealthily craving more.

Check it out below...

Tracklist

1. Initiation

2. Skin of Your Teeth

3. False Prophets

4. Convenient Drowning

5. Pendulum

6. Dystopia for Dessert