Miami’s III Points fest to return in October

Among the U.S. festivals that will be back this year is Miami's III Points which will happen October 22 & 23 at Mana Wynwood Convention Center. The fest had originally announced that it would be back in May.

They've announced most of the lineup, which retains much of the 2020 edition. It includes headliners The Strokes, Wu-Tang Clan, Eric Prydz, Kaytranada and Zhu, plus Khruangbin, Three 6 Mafia, Thundercat, Devendra Banhart, Moses Sumney, Kelly Lee Owens, Mount Kimbie, Alex G, Boy Harsher, Yves Tumor, Eartheater, and more. There are a few marked-out names on the poster, so there are more artists still to be announced.

Tickets are on sale now and if you already had tickets and can no longer attend, you can get a refund through April 12, which is when the full III Points lineup will be announced. Check out the lineup as it stands below.