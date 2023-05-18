Michael Cera Palin announce tour, including NYC with Teenage Halloween

Atlanta DIY emo band Michael Cera Palin are gearing up to hit the road this summer, and they've just added more dates. Their schedule includes a run supporting Cliffdiver alongside Carpool, a couple shows with Dikembe, and some headlining dates too. One of those headlining dates is at NYC's Brooklyn Made on July 23 with Teenage Halloween. That goes on sale Friday (5/19) at noon. All dates are listed below.

MCP last released their song "Crypto" on a 2022 split with Camp Trash, Weatherday, and Oolong, and the year prior they put out the standalone single/video "Bono!! Bono!!". Check out both below.

Teenage Halloween have said their sophomore album is coming this year. They're currently in the midst of a short run of shows with Dollar Signs, and they also play Brooklyn's Our Wicked Lady on June 9 with Joudy, VOSH, and Tetchy and they open for Rozwell Kid at Asbury Park's Bond Street Basement on June 21 alongside The Superweaks.