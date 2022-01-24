Michael Chapman album ‘Another Fish’ gets surprise, posthumous release (listen)

The Tompkins Square label has released a posthumous album by the late folk legend Michael Chapman, with the blessing of Michael's Wife Andru. Titled Another Fish, is was recorded in 2019 and intended as a sequel to 2015's Fish, and like that album, it's an instrumental solo guitar album. "It includes some of our very favorite playing by Michael (Track 4 !!) in a discography that is mind-blowing in its breadth and quality," the label writes. Listen below.