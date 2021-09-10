Michael Chapman, RIP

Legendary folk singer and guitarist Michael Chapman has died at 80 years old. Cause of death has not yet been revealed. The news broke on his Instagram page, which reads:

Michael Chapman 24/01/1941 – 10/09/2021 RIP “Days pass so slowly

In the valley of my time

The trees sway so gently

There is something on my mind

Like a fly that buzzes 'round

There's nothing I can do

I guess it's just

The memory of you” MC In The Valley 1970 It is with regret and indescribable sadness that we must tell all of his friends that

Michael Chapman died earlier today at home. Andru Chapman, Michael’s wife and inspiration will of course appreciate her privacy during this period of loss. Please raise a glass or two to a gentleman, a musician, a husband, a force of nature, a legend and the most fully qualified survivor.

Michael Chapman's career began in the late '60s with his 1969 debut album Harvest, his first of four consecutive albums for Harvest Records. He stayed active and prolific in the five decades since then, most recently releasing the Steve Gunn-produced True North on Paradise of Bachelors in 2019. His classic material has become highly influential in certain folk, indie, and experimental music circles, and he never lost his touch, even in recent years.

Rest in peace, Michael. You'll be missed and your significant contributions to music will not be forgotten.

Watch some videos and read a statement from Michael's label, Paradise of Bachelors, below.