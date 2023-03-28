Michael Cruz Kayne’s standup show ‘Sorry For Your Loss’ begins off-Broadway run in April

Comedian, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert writer and A Good Cry podcast host Michael Cruz Kayne brings his new one-man show, Sorry For Your Loss, to the Minetta Lane Theatre for a six week limited engagement starting April 28. Tickets are on sale now. Here's more about it:

On the tenth anniversary of a profound loss, comedian Michael Cruz Kayne felt compelled to describe his feelings of grief in 140 characters or less. Much to his surprise, over 200,000 people responded in solidarity from all corners of the globe. Overwhelmed by the response, the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” writer and host of “A Good Cry” created Sorry for Your Loss, a sidesplitting, heartrending look at life—and death. This powerfully personal world premiere cuts through the platitudes, directly reaching out to anyone who has ever experienced loss—or will. So... everyone.

You can listen to Kayne and Stephen Colbert discuss Sorry for Your Loss on the A Good Cry podcast below.