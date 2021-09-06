Michael K. Williams (‘The Wire,’ ‘Lovecraft Country’), RIP

Michael K Williams, the actor who played Omar on The Wire and Chalky White on Boardwalk Empire, among other roles, was found dead on Monday in his Brooklyn apartment. The New York Post reports that drug paraphernalia was found near his body, with authorities suggesting he may have fatally OD'd. “No foul play indicated,” a police source said. “No forced entry, the apartment was in order.” He was 54.

Born in 1966 in Flatbush, Brooklyn, Michael K Williams first pursued a career as a dancer, appearing in music videos for Madonna, George Michael and more before getting into acting. His big break was playing Omar Little in The Wire, a role he is still the most closely associated with, even though his career since has included HBO's Boardwalk Empire, The Night Of and Lovecraft Country. Williams was nominated for Emmys for both Lovecraft Country and The Night Of, which were two of five Emmy nominations he received

Rest in peace, Michael.