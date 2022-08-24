Michael K Williams tribute at Kings Theatre to feature Wire creator David Simon, Felicia ‘Snoop’ Pearson, more

Actor and The Wire star Michael K Williams died last September, and in celebration of his life, work and spirit, there will be a special event, "Michael K Williams: A Night of Celebration" happening at Kings Theatre on September 27. On hand will be The Wire creator David Simon; Wire co-star Felicia "Snoop" Pearson; director, writer, and producer Greg Cally; New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams; NPR TV critic Eric Deggans, and more to be announced.

The night will also be celebrating Michael K Williams' posthumous memoir, Scenes from My Life, which is out this week. A copy of the book comes with each ticket purchased, and a portion of ticket sales will benefit WE BUILD THE BLOCK, an organization Michael K. Williams helped found "with the mission to create community-led solutions to reduce violence and increase public safety."

Here's more about Scenes From My Life via Crown Books: "At the time of his death, Williams had nearly finished a memoir that tells the story of his past while looking to the future, a book that merges his life and his life’s work. Mike, as his friends knew him, was so much more than an actor. In Scenes from My Life, he traces his life in whole, from his childhood in East Flatbush and his early years as a dancer to his battles with addiction and the bar fight that left his face with his distinguishing scar. He was a committed Brooklyn resident and activist who dedicated his life to working with social justice organizations and his community, especially in helping at-risk youth find their voice and carve out their future. Williams worked to keep the spotlight on those he fought for and with, whom he believed in with his whole heart."