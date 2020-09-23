Michael Sheen stars in Kelly Lee Owens’ “Corner Of My Sky” video (watch)

Kelly Lee Owens collaborated with The Velvet Underground's John Cale on the song "Corner Of My Sky" from her great new album Inner Song. For the song's video, she's worked with another famous Welshman: actor Michael Sheen, who you may know from The Queen, Frost/Nixon, 30 Rock (he played Liz' soulmate "Wesley Snipes") or from singing Silver Jews songs on The Good Fight.

In the video, Michael is having a little trouble making toast. Specifically, the bread he puts in the toaster disappears. “I knew I wanted a visual for ‘Color of My Sky’ and having been connected to Michael Sheen earlier in the year, I dared asked if he would like to be involved,” says Owens. “Luckily he said yes! In Wales we live by the sentiment that ‘If you don't ask, you don't get.’ And so a true Welsh collaboration in the form of John Cale, Michael and I was formed. The idea for the video was changed (very) last minute by Kasper, a Norwegian director who I have worked with on my last few videos including ‘Throwing Lines’ and 'On' and it was weird, trippy and hilarious - the perfect combo! Michael's performance alongside John's vocals and the magic toaster portal is gold and something I'm very happy to have out in the world.”

Says Sheen, "I’ve loved Kelly’s music for a while now and the opportunity to be part of a Kelly-John Cale-magic toaster holy Welsh trinity was too good to miss!" The song's refrain of "the rain, the rain, the rain" plays into things too. It's a terrific video and you can watch below.

Kelly Lee Owens also talked to us recently about the influence of the Cocteau Twins on her music. "The world they've created sonically I could inhabit forever." Read more here.