Michael Stipe, Weird Al & more appearing on Puddle Pity Party’s holiday special

Puddles Pity Party, the sad-on-the-inside clown and master of melancholy covers, will be celebrating the season as only he could with the Alone Home Holiday Special, that will stream starting Saturday, November 28 at 5:30 PM ET and will be available through January 1. "I know the holidays are going to be difficult this year, with the pandemic keeping so many of us from seeing our family and friends," says Puddles. "Under normal conditions, I would be gearing up for my annual Holiday Jubilee stage show at the Fox Theatre. But instead, I'm creating a special holiday show to stream into the safety of your home."

In addition to Puddles, performers include Mandy Harvey, Storm Large, Gaelynn Lea, Alex Edelman, Jonathan Burns, Heather Witt-Owens, and Bogey Thornton, with an impressive array of special guests including Michael Stipe, Patton Oswalt, Jack Black, Weird Al Yankovic, Howie Mandel, painter Mark Ryden, Santa Claus, and more. Tickets are on sale now, and there's also a virtual VIP meet-and-greet option too.

You can watch Puddle take on a few holiday standards below.