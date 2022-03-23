Michaela Anne announces new album ‘Oh To Be That Free,’ shares “I’m Only Human”

Nashville folk/country singer Michaela Anne returned earlier this year with the new single "Who You Are," and now she has announced the followup to 2019's Desert Dove, titled Oh To Be That Free and due June 10 via Yep Roc (pre-order). The announcement reads:

“If only you knew what was in front of you / Would you do the things you wanted to?” Michaela Anne was on a beach in Morocco when those lines came to her, the exact moment of inspiration captured indelibly in a photograph that now graces the cover of her gorgeous and aching new album, Oh To Be That Free. At the time, Michaela had no way of knowing what lay ahead—sobriety, pregnancy, a global pandemic, the hemorrhagic stroke that would nearly kill her mother—but listening back in the warm glow of hindsight, it’s clear that the future was already weighing heavily on her mind. “It’s kind of surreal the way this record turned out to be exactly what I needed to hear when I was at my lowest,” she reflects. "These songs became healers, almost as if I’d written them as letters to my future self.”

The album includes "Who You Are," as well as the just-released second single "I'm Only Human," which opens the LP. The new song is a gorgeously stirring dose of string-laden Americana with soaring harmonies from Madi Diaz and Lauren Balthrop, and you can hear it below.

As previously mentioned, Michaela's opening The Milk Carton Kids' tour in April, including NYC's Bowery Ballroom on April 10. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. I'm Only Human

2. Trees

3. Chasing Days

4. Who You Are

5. Oh To Be That Free Again

6. Good People

7. Dirty Secrets

8. Does It Ever Break Your Heart?

9. If Only You Knew

10. Mountains and Mesas

11. It's Just a Feeling

The Milk Carton Kids / Michaela Anne -- 2022 Tour Dates

April 1: Capital Turnaround - Washington, DC

April 2: Ardmore Music Hall - Ardmore, PA

April 3: Gateway City Arts - Holyoke, MA

April 5: Hangar Theatre - Ithaca, NY

April 6: Capitol Theatre - York, PA

April 7: The United Theatre - Westerly, RI

April 8: The Egg - Center for the Performing Arts - Albany, NY

April 9: South Orange Performing Arts Center - South Orange, NJ

April 10: Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

April 12: Harvester Performance Center - Rocky Mount, VA

April 13: The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

April 14: Hodgson Concert Hall - Athens, GA