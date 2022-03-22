Michaela Anne releases new song “Who You Are,” touring with The Milk Carton Kids

Nashville folk/country singer Michaela Anne has released her first new single since 2019's very good Desert Dove. It's called "Who You Are," it's out now via Yep Roc, and it's a gorgeous, string-laden song with a powerful, bittersweet backstory, as Michaela explains:

I wrote this song when I was trying to evaluate how to love. How to know the word love as a verb, how to be love in action. I think it’s really hard to love others and see them without looking through the lens of how we want or need them to be. Whether it’s our partners, our parents, siblings, friends….we all have ideas of what we need and want from the people in our lives. But how can we take that away and really see them as separate from ourselves, through a clear lens, for who they are independent from us and for what they may need regardless of how it serves our lives. I was inspired by my own challenging experience of trying to sustain a long term partnership while growing myself and allowing space for my partner to change and grow as well. This song has deepened in meaning immensely this past year watching my family relationships through my mother’s stroke and recovery as well as becoming a mother myself. I think we inherently look out for ourselves which is healthy, but that can be at odds with caring for others when the time is needed and the negotiations that happen within as well as through relationships can be really challenging. Watching my parents navigate such a devastating and drastic change to their lives and their relationship dynamic; my dad becoming my mom’s sole caretaker, my mom becoming disabled and dependent on my father…. it has been a master class in the truest rawest meaning of sacrifice, love, commitment, devotion and the reality that it is not easy or always pretty but very exposing of our truest character.

The song comes with a video directed by Michaela and her husband Aaron Shafer-Haiss (who also plays on the song). Check it out below.

Michaela hits the road opening for The Milk Carton Kids this April, including a NYC show on April 10 at Bowery Ballroom. All dates are listed below.

The Milk Carton Kids / Michaela Anne -- 2022 Tour Dates

April 1: Capital Turnaround - Washington, DC

April 2: Ardmore Music Hall - Ardmore, PA

April 3: Gateway City Arts - Holyoke, MA

April 5: Hangar Theatre - Ithaca, NY

April 6: Capitol Theatre - York, PA

April 7: The United Theatre - Westerly, RI

April 8: The Egg - Center for the Performing Arts - Albany, NY

April 9: South Orange Performing Arts Center - South Orange, NJ

April 10: Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

April 12: Harvester Performance Center - Rocky Mount, VA

April 13: The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

April 14: Hodgson Concert Hall - Athens, GA