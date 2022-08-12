Michelle Branch arrested for domestic assault amid split from Patrick Carney, accused him of cheating

Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic assault in the early hours of Friday morning (8/12) after allegedly slapping her estranged husband, The Black Keys' Patrick Carney, TMZ reports. Branch had just accused Carney of cheating on her in a tweet that's since been deleted. It read:

Just found out my husband cheated on me with his manager Haley McDonald from Full Stop Management while I was home with our 6 month old daughter.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, police were called to Branch and Carney's home around 2 AM over a possible domestic disturbance. When they arrived, Branch admitted to slapping Carney, who had no visible injuries, "one to two times" in the face. She was taken into custody by police, with bail set at $1000.

Earlier on Thursday (8/11), news broke via TMZ and People that Branch and Carney are separating. "To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family," a statement from Branch reads. "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

The couple, who had been married for three years, have two young children together.

Representatives for Branch and Carney did not respond to TMZ and People's requests for further comment.