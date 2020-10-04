Michelle Shocked & more playing free outdoor Festival in East Village today
The East Village's Loisaida United Neighborhood Gardens are hosting the LUNGS Harvest Arts Festival this weekend:
It’s 2020 and we are all stuck inside somewhere. We are living in the Human Zoo. This year’s festival is dedicated expressing our situation through art. We want to spread an art virus, infecting one another with ideas and sharing the reality of what is going on in our lives
All the exhibits will take place behind the garden fences with the audiences on the sidewalks.
The audience will be moving, fluid. The art stationary. We want to foster our wild variety of sentiments through our art. We are all politically bent, given the times and election. Let people know how you feel.
We will be promoting this as an Art exhibit and the gardens as a Green Museum, the different gardens are for touring audiences.
Among the musical guests on Sunday, October 4 is Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Michelle Shocked, who performs at 2 PM at De Colores Community Yard & Cultural Garden (313 E 8th St). Also on Sunday: Penny Arcade will be reading from her from her assorted works “Front Row Seat At The Apocalypse" at at La Plaza Cultural Avenue C & 9th St 4 PM; and The Head Peddlers & SeWagE play De Colores Community Yard & Cultural Garden at 4 PM. There's more: check out the festival's schedule here.
Also in the East Village today, Susquehanna Industrial Tool & Die Co. will be playing on the sidewalk outside Otto's Shrunken Head at 8 PM for some "socially distanced hillbilly boogie!" More info here.