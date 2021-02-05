Michelle Williams to star in Peggy Lee biopic from director Todd Haynes

Michelle Williams has been cast Fever, in a new biopic about singer Peggy Lee, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film set to be directed by Todd Haynes, whose previous films include unconventional Bob Dylan biopic I'm Not There (which also featured Williams), and Velvet Goldmine which was loosely based on David Bowie. Deadline reports that Billie Eilish, who took part in a tribute to Lee last year, has expressed interest in coming on as a producer.

The film has been in various stages of development for over 20 years, and at one point had a screenplay written by the late Nora Ephron, but the current script now credited to Doug Wright.

"Fever" is the name of Peggy Lee's biggest hit, a 1958 cover of Little Willie John's single, and other classics include "Is That All There Is," "Somebody Else Is Taking My Place" and "Why Don't You Do Right?" She wrote co-wrote many of her own songs, and co-wrote the songs from Disney animated film Lady and The Tramp, in which she also did voice acting. Peggy Lee died in 2002 at age 81.

Before we'll see Fever, Todd Haynes has his new Velvet Underground documentary which is set to premiere on AppleTV+, though Haynes told Entertainment Weekly there's no release date yet. "Apple's been fantastic about not wanting to rush it out and to see what happens this year, and so we're waiting for festivals when they actually start to return — or at least that's our current hope."