Michelle Zauner’s hit memoir ‘Crying in H Mart’ being adapted into a film

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast released her acclaimed memoir Crying in H Mart, which is about growing up Korean American, losing her mother to cancer, grief, food and more, earlier this year. It debuted at #2 on The New York Times Bestsellers list (it's currently at #14) and it's just been announced that MGM's Orion Pictures has acquired the rights to the book and will be adapting it into a motion picture.

The film will be produced by Stacey Sher and Jason Kim, with Japanese Breakfast providing the soundtrack. "It is a surreal thrill to have the opportunity to memorialize my mother in film," said Zauner in a statement. "I consider it of the highest honor to pursue that task alongside creative luminaries such as Stacey Sher, Jason Kim and Orion Pictures."

Meanwhile, Michelle just released her new Japanese Breakfast album, Jubilee, and will be touring this fall. The band were also just on CBS This Morning where they played three songs from the album. You can pick up Jubilee on limited clear with yellow swirl vinyl in the BV Shop, along with her sophomore album, Soft Sounds from Another Planet.

Listen to a excerpt from the Crying in H Mart audiobook, read by Michelle, below.