Michigan indie-ska-punks Poindexter share new song “Serendipity” (listen)

Michigan ska-punks Poindexter initially caught our ear with their great self-titled 2020 EP, and now they've finally released their first new song since then, "Serendipity." The song has a big, bright horn section that rivals any of the big third wave bands, but like on their 2020 EP, their "punk" side is closer to the more understated style of 2010s indie-punk than to the skate punk/pop punk that '90s bands tended towards, giving this a very fresh feel. Check it out below.