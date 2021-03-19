Michigander release ‘Everything Will Be OK Eventually’ EP (listen & watch the “Better” video)

Michigander is the project of Michigan musician Jason Singer and he's been on the rise for the past few years, with EPs/singles dating back to 2016 and gigs with Silversun Pickups, Born Ruffians, and more. His newest EP, Everything Will Be OK Eventually, is out today via C3 Records (order yours), and it finds him offering up atmospheric, swinging-for-the-fences indie heartland rock with hints of Lord Huron, The War On Drugs, the last Killers album, and more. It also has a more electronic side than Michigander's previous material, as Jason explains:

"In the past, I didn’t want to write anything I wasn’t sure we could pull off live. This time, I didn’t care. I incorporated programming and samples that went beyond being a rock band. I became more sure of who I am, what I want to do with music, and how I want to go about it. I tried to be more vulnerable and make something I’m very proud of. I got to add in everything I always wanted to."

And as you may have guessed from the title, these songs were written during the pandemic and the lyrics sometimes address the insane year we've all had. "Even though there was so much uncertainty, I found peace in the fact we were all in it together," Jason said. "It was straightforward about the times we’re in, but it was meant to be peaceful."

"I’ve said the title over and over again to all of my friends," he continues. "Eventually, we’ll get back to normal, and everything will be alright. Personally, I’m very optimistic and hopeful about everything to a fault. You can hear it in the music. I don’t think it’s necessarily a bad thing though."

Along the EP's release, we're premiering the new video for opening track "Better." "I've wanted to do a video that doesn't feature me as the focus," Jason tells us. "So when [director] Tyler [Appel] pitched a story-driven narrative for this one I knew right away it was the right vibe. I think it really captures my personality as the video is goofy but also makes you cry. It’s emotional. 'Better' is probably my favorite song off the new EP, it’s the type of song I’ve always dreamed of writing and sounds the closest to what I think Michigander embodies." Check it out and stream the full EP below.

Michigander will also celebrate the EP with a livestreamed release show today (3/19) at 8 PM ET (RSVP), and he'll open for Mt. Joy at a socially-distanced Detroit show on May 7 (tickets).