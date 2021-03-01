Mick Fleetwood says he & Lindsey Buckingham patched things up, hopes for reunion tour

A lot has happened since Fleetwood Mac toured in 2019 with a lineup that replaced a fired Lindsey Buckingham with Crowded House's Neil Finn and The Heartbreakers' Mike Campbell. Their 2020 tour plans were canceled by the pandemic and original member Peter Green died in July.

Both of those things were a factor in Mick reconciling with Lindsey, Mick tells Rolling Stone in a new interview. “I’ve really enjoyed being re-connected with Lindsey, which has been gracious and open,” he tells RS. “And both of us have been beautifully honest about who we are and how we got to where we were.”

Does this mean once the pandemic is under control, there might be a tour with Buckingham back in the band? “Strange things can happen,” Mick says. “I look at Fleetwood Mac as a huge family. Everyone plays an important role in our history, even someone like [early Seventies] guitarist Bob Welch, who was huge and sometimes gets forgotten. Lindsey’s position in Fleetwood Mac will, for obvious reasons, never been forgotten, as it should never be forgotten.” He adds, "Would I love to think that [reunion] could happen? Yeah. I’d love to think that all of us could be healed, and also respect the people who are in the band, Neil Finn and Michael Campbell.”

There are a lot of factors involved, of course, and the biggest hurdle is Lindsey's contentious relationship with Stevie Nicks that Mick describes as "chalk and cheese." There are also John and Christine McVie, the latter of whom intimated they were ready for retirement but then walked back what she said. Mick has hope, though. "Somehow, I would love the elements that are not healed to be healed. I love the fantasy that we could cross that bridge and everyone could leave with creative, holistic energy, and everyone could be healed with grace and dignity.”

Stay tuned.