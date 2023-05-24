Mick Jagger, Debbie Harry, Diana Ross, Brian Wilson, Karen O, more pay tribute to Tina Turner

Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83 today (5/24), and tributes to the late legend have been pouring it from fellow musicians and others, including The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood, Blondie's Debbie Harry, Diana Ross, Brian Wilson, Living Colour's Vernon Reid, MC Hammer, Margo Price, KISS' Peter Criss, Garbage, Moor Mother, Bethany Cosentino, Dawn Richard, Sleaford Mods, Al Green, Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O, Questlove, Sheila E, Bette Midler, Grandmaster Flash, Kid Cudi, The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, John Fogerty, City Girls' JT, Diane Warren, Ciara, Aaron Neville, Rick Astley, Tim Burgess, Lol Tolhurst (formerly of The Cure), Low Cut Connie, Sage Francis, Melissa Etheridge, Pee-wee Herman, John Cleese, Elijah Wood, Stephen King, and more. Read them below.