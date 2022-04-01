Mick Jagger releases new solo song “Strange Game” for new TV show ‘Slow Horses’

Mick Jagger releases new solo song &#8220;Strange Game&#8221; for new TV show &#8216;Slow Horses&#8217;

photo by Rankin

Mick Jagger has released a new solo song, "Strange Game," which is the theme song for the upcoming Gary Oldman-starring Apple Original series Slow Horses. The song was co-written with film composer Daniel Pemberton, and it's got sort of a dark, creeping, cabaret vibe, with Mick sounding as swaggering and unmistakable as ever. Listen and watch the trailer for the show below.

The Rolling Stones also have a live album of their surprise 1977 Toronto show on the way, and they recently announced a 60th anniversary tour.

