Mick Jenkins announces new album ‘Elephant in the Room,’ shares “Contacts”

Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins has announced a new album, Elephant in the Room, due October 29 via Cinematic Music Group. The album features serpentwithfeet, plus production from Saba, Joe Armon-Jones, Monte Booker, and more. Speaking about the project, Mick says, "From my estranged relationship with my father to friendships that don’t feel the same anymore to the even more basic idea of acknowledging that I need help. We become accustomed to allowing none progressive qualities and truths to occupy so much space in our lives simply by ignoring them, or ignoring them despite them being right in our faces! I intend to face several of those dormant issues/topics head-ons in the hopes that others can, at the very least, identify with the spaces I’ve grown from."

The first single is "Contacts," which finds Mick at the top of his game over some chilled-out production by Rascal, Tae Beast & Eli Brown. Listen and watch the video below.

Tracklist/Credits

1. The Valley of the shadow of death Prod. Tee-Watt, Thelonious Martin & renzell

2. Things you can die for Feat. Ben Hixon Prod. By renzell

3. Stiff Arm Feat. Ayinde Cartman Prod. By renzell

4. Contacts Prod. By Rascal, Tae Beast & Eli Brown

5. Scottie Pippen Prod. By Kiran Kai (Additional Production by Otto Maralot, Oscar Jerome Laurence, Jack Polley, Joe Armon-Jones & Oliver Simeon Sarkar Samuels)

6. Gucci Tried to tell me Prod. By Lophiile

7. D.U.I Feat. Green SLlime Prod. By Tee-Watt

8. Speed racer Prod. By Saba (Background vocals by Tiffany Lance)

9. Truffles Prod. By renzell & Monte Booker

10. Is, this Cigarette Prod. By Tee-Watt & LeRoyce (Additional Production by Otto Maralot)

11. Reflection Prod. By renzell

12. Rug Burn Feat. serpentwithfeet Prod. By Tee-Watt

Executively Produced by Mick Jenkins and Lon Renzell

Mixed by Renzell

Mastered by Elton "L10MixedIt" Chueng