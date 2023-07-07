Mick Jenkins announces new album ‘The Patience,’ shares “Smoke Break-Dance” ft. JID

Mick Jenkins has announced The Patience, his new album coming on August 18 via RBC Records/BMG (pre-order). The album is his first full-length since 2021's Elephant In The Room. "As best I can be, I am a person who does everything within his power to change his situation. I think with some level of consistency, that behavior inevitably leads you to a point where you have to wait. A point where the things that now need to happen to move you forward are no longer in your control," Mick says of The Patience. "I see this as a period of time in one's journey, no matter the length, where the unseen things must take place; The muscles must tear and repair, the understanding of a concept coming to you in a moment completely devoid of artistic intention. It’s through these moments where I’ve found myself being the most frustrated with patience. And this body of work sounds like that frustration."

The first glimpse at The Patience comes in the form of R&B/rap fusion single "Smoke Break-Dance." Mick's super-smooth flows are accompanied by a simple, jazzy piano-and-drums instrumental and a great guest verse by JID. Listen and watch the Andre Muir-directed video below.