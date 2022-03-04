Mick Trouble announces 2nd LP – watch the “Me and the Riddle Tree” video
Mick Trouble, the very British-sounding post-punk singer-songwriter who may or may not be Jed Smith of NYC's My Teenage Stride and Jeanines, is back with his second record. It’s Mick Trouble’s Second Album is loaded with even more wonderful earworm janglepop in the Television Personalities / Swell Maps / Jilted John tradition. (His debut is a delight.) Can songs be this catchy, this full of references to Blighty, and not be made by a real British person? They would at least have to live somewhere that sounds British, like Queens. In any case, Mick will have you believing, or at least singing along.
The first single from the album is "Me and the Riddle Tree" which packs an insane amount of hooks into two minutes and 37 seconds. We've got the premiere of its video, which uses a lot of whimsical vintage footage. Watch that below. Cheers, Mick!
It's Mick Trouble’s Second Album is out April 6 via Emotional Response, but you can get it now on very limited edition white vinyl via Rough Trade UK with a bonus flexi. There are also a few copies of that available in the US, along with standard editions, via Emotional Response's Bandcamp.
Jeanines also have a new album on the way.
Tracklist:
A Well Known Drag
Do Nothing 'Till You Hear From Me
A Wasted Light
The Bleeding Downs
Jim'll Fix It
Keep Your Smile
Me and the Riddle Tree
Living in a Kingdom
Top of the Fops
Hastings to Normandy
Julia
No Deal