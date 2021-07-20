Microwave announce fall tour w/ Elder Brother, Taking Meds & Weakened Friends

Microwave's 2020 tour got cut short because of COVID, and the band have now announced a new round of East Coast dates this fall to make up for the ones they didn't get to play. Elder Brother and Weakened Friends, both originally scheduled as support for the 2020 tour, are onboard for the new dates, and so are NYC punks Taking Meds. They'll be stopping in Atlanta, Columbus, Grand Rapids, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Asbury Park, Brooklyn, Boston, Baltimore, Columbia, Nashville, and more, and you can see all dates below.

The Brooklyn snow is at Knitting Factory on October 8 (tickets), and the Asbury Park show is at House of Independents on October 7 (tickets). Tickets to those, and all shows, go on sale Friday 7/23 at noon local time.

MICROWAVE: 2021 TOUR

Tue, SEP 7 High Dive Gainesville, FL

Wed, SEP 8 High Dive Gainesville, FL

Fri, SEP 10 Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL *

Sun, SEP 12 Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC *

Tue, SEP 14 Georgia Theatre Athens, GA *

Wed, SEP 15 Amos' Southend Charlotte, NC *

Tue, SEP 21 Deluxe Indianapolis, IN *

Wed, SEP 22 Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY *

Thu, SEP 23 The Blue Note Columbia, MO *

Sat, SEP 25 Masquerade (Hell) Atlanta, GA #

Mon, SEP 27 Woodlands Tavern Columbus, OH #

Wed, SEP 29 Pyramid Scheme Grand Rapids, MI #

Fri, OCT 1 Cobra Lounge Chicago, IL #

Sat, OCT 2 The Loving Touch Ferndale, MI #

Sun, OCT 3 Mahalls Lakewood, OH #

Mon, OCT 4 The Craft House Gastropub Butler Butler, PA #

Tue, OCT 5 Rec Room Buffalo, NY #

Thu, OCT 7 House Of Independents Asbury Park, NJ #

Fri, OCT 8 Knitting Factory Brooklyn Brooklyn, NY #

Sat, OCT 9 Brighton Music Hall Allston, MA #

Mon, OCT 11 Ottobar Baltimore, MD #

Tue, OCT 12 Blind Tiger Greensboro, NC #

Wed, OCT 13 New Brookland Tavern West Columbia, SC #

Fri, OCT 15 Mercy Lounge Nashville, TN #

* - w/ Mayday Parade

# - w/ Elder Brother, Taking Meds & Weakened Friends