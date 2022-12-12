Microwave & Oso Oso announce 2023 tour with Delta Sleep & Mothé

Microwave and Oso Oso have announced a co-headlining North American spring tour for 2023. Dates begin in Brooklyn in March, and include stops in Philadelphia, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Nashville and more, before wrapping up in Atlanta in April. Delta Sleep, and Mothé open the shows, and you can see all dates below.

The Brooklyn date is on March 24 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, December 16 at noon local time.

Microwave released a couple of new singles, "Circling The Drain" and "Straw Hat," this year, and Oso Oso released their fourth album, Sore Thumb, in March. Stream those below.

MICROWAVE & OSO OSO: 2023 TOUR

Fri, MAR 24, 2023 Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY

Sat, MAR 25, 2023 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA

Sun, MAR 26, 2023 Royale Boston, MA

Tue, MAR 28, 2023 Axis Cafe Toronto, Canada

Thu, MAR 30, 2023 El Club Detroit, MI

Fri, MAR 31, 2023 Skully’s Columbus, OH

Sat, APR 1, 2023 Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL

Mon, APR 3, 2023 Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO

Wed, APR 5, 2023 Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT

Fri, APR 7, 2023 El Corazon Seattle, WA

Sat, APR 8, 2023 Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR

Mon, APR 10, 2023 Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA

Tue, APR 11, 2023 El Rey Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Wed, APR 12, 2023 The Nile Theatre Mesa, AZ

Fri, APR 14, 2023 Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX

Sat, APR 15, 2023 Trees Dallas, TX

Mon, APR 17, 2023 The Beacham Orlando, FL

Tue, APR 18, 2023 The Senate Columbia, SC

Wed, APR 19, 2023 Amos Southend Charlotte, NC

Fri, APR 21, 2023 Eastside Bowl Nashville, TN

Sat, APR 22, 2023 The Masquerade Atlanta, GA