Midlake played Bowery Ballroom with Caveman (pics, video, setlist)

"We're sorry it took so long for us to make this one," Midlake frontman Eric Pulido told the crowd at the band's NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on Saturday (5/14), in reference to For the Sake of Bethel Woods, their new album that is also their first in nine years. "We won't take as long for the next one." The album was worth the wait; it's arguably Midlake's best, and it was also worth the wait for their first show here in eight years. It was a terrific night.

Bowery was full of devoted fans who cheered as much for new songs like "Bethel Woods" and "Noble" as they did for mid-'00s classics like "Roscoe" and "Young Bride," and the band were psyched to be back in NYC. Pulido, who could probably have a stand-up career judging by his stage banter, told a few stories about New York's specific energy, and witnessing a traffic altercation on the way to the venue. He also talked about getting to play Levon Helm Studio in Woodstock, which was a thrill as the original Woodstock festival is a narrative in the new album.

Midlake's signature mix of prog, folk and psych -- complete with gorgeous harmonies and occasional flute solos -- sounded fantastic, and the light show with just enough fog machine atmosphere to make it dapple through the room complimented their set. The best moments were the extended instrumental sections where everyone, the band and the audience, got lost in the music. Check out the setlist and video of a few songs from Bowery below.

Long-running NYC band Caveman opened the show, playing in a new configuration with frontman Matthew Iwanusa on drums and vocals. Pictures of their set and the whole night by P Squared are in this post.

SETLIST: Midlake @ Bowery Ballroom 5/14/2022

Commune

Bethel Woods

Glistening

We Gathered in Spring

Young Bride

Acts of Man

Children of the Grounds

Antiphon

Aurora Gone

Meanwhile...

Feast of Carrion

Roscoe

Noble

The Old and the Young

Encore:

Head Home