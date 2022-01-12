Midlake share “Bethel Woods” video starring Michael Peña, announce U.S. tour

Midlake's For the Sake of Bethel Woods, their first album in a decade, is out March 18, and they've just shared the title track to the album. Dark and propulsive, the song is a grabber. As you may know, Bethel Woods is the home of the original Woodstock festival, which figures into the album and its creation.

“‘Bethel Woods’ lyrically was born out of a documentary film still of our keyboardist Jesse Chandler’s dad, Dave, at 16-years-old, sitting in the massive crowd of Woodstock in 1969,” says Midlake’s Eric Pulido. “I felt that moment in time embodied the perfect depiction of a paradisal place. Dave tragically died a few years ago and I was moved to write this song from his point of view with a message of peace in returning to that special place and reuniting with loved ones ‘down the road.’”

The eerie video for "Bethel Woods" was directed by Brantley Gutierrez and stars actor Michael Peña, who you may know from Narcos, the Ant-Man movies and more. “When Midlake approached me to direct the video for ‘Bethel Woods’ I knew I wanted to do a take on a ghost story,” says Gutierrez. “To play with the idea of returning to a place full of memories. The concept of emotional attachment to the people and the memories in those places, what the confusion might feel like for those who have passed on. Working with the highly talented Michael Peña was an absolute pleasure; he brought something to the character that felt honest and relatable.”

You can watch the video below.

Midlake have also announced a U.S. tour for May, including a show in Woodstock at Levon Helm Studios on 5/13 and NYC's Bowery Ballroom on 5/14. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, January `4 at 10 AM local time and all dates are listed below.

MIDLAKE - U.S. TOUR 2022

MAY

8 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley

10 – Washington, DC - Union Stage

11 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live (Downstairs)

13 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

14 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

17 - Lexington, KY - Headliners Music Hall

19 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

20 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar

21 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

UK TOUR 2022

APRIL

5 – Brighton – Chalk

6 – London – Roundhouse

8 – Newcastle – University Student’s Union

9 – Edinburgh – Assembly Rooms

10 – Manchester – Albert Hall