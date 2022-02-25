Midnight Oil announce North American dates for “The Final Tour”

Midnight Oil just released very good new album Resist, and have announced North American dates for what they're calling "The Final Tour." According to a press release, Midnight Oil "remain very open to recording new music together in future and supporting causes in which they believe but this will be their last tour."

Things kick off June 1 in Vancouver and from there they hit Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, NYC, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens June 19 at Hammerstein Ballroom. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 AM local time, with fan presales starting Tuesday, March 1 at 10 AM local.

Resist finds Midnight Oil's power and passion still at full force. Read our review here, and listen to the album below.

Midnight Oil - 2022 North American Tour Dates

Wednesday 1 June Malkin Bowl, Vancouver, BC

Saturday 4 June Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

Tuesday 7 June Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

Friday 10 June Rivera Theatre, Chicago, IL

Monday 13 June Massey Hall, Toronto, ON

Thursday 16 June Roadrunner, Boston, MA

Sunday 19 June Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, NY

Wednesday 22 June Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, PA

Saturday 25 June The Theatre at National Harbor, Oxon Hill, MD

