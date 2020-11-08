Midnight Oil bassist Bones Hillman, RIP

Midnight Oil bassist Bones Hillman died on Saturday after a battle with cancer. He was 62. "He was the bassist with the beautiful voice, the band member with the wicked sense of humour, and our brilliant musical comrade," Midnight Oil wrote on their Facebook. "Bones joined Midnight Oil way back in 1987 after stints in various Kiwi bands, most notably, The Swingers. He played and sang on every Midnight Oil recording since Blue Sky Mining and we did thousands of gigs together."

"We will deeply miss our dear friend and companion and we send our sincerest sympathies to Denise, who has been a tower of strength for him." Bones was part of Midnight Oil's 2017 reunion tour, and played on their just-released The Makarrata Project.

Rest in peace, Bones.

