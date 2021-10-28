Midnight Oil prep new album, share first single “Rising Seas”

Aussie greats Midnight Oil are back with new single, "Rising Seas." Written by guitarist Jim Moginie, it sounds like classic Oils -- widescreen, anthemic rock with chiming guitars, and hooks as big as the message. In this case, that's global warming, but also the general state of the world that none of us should be ignoring.

Its release is timed to next week's UN Climate Change Conference and the band say: "Ice sheets are melting with 'temperatures rising’ and still Australia is dragging the global chain on real action on meaningful carbon emission targets. The uncompromising song adds the band's unique voice to billions of others around the world seeking a safe, habitable, and fair future for our planet."

Midnight Oil also say "Rising Seas" is the first taste of a brand new album that was recorded at the same time as last year's The Makarrata Project, pre-COVID and before the death of bassist Bones Hillman. The album was supposed to be out this fall, but it's been pushed to 2022, and they wanted to release "Rising Seas" now.

"'Rising Seas’ has been burning a hole in our pockets ever since we started tracking it two years ago,” says Moginie. “The climate crisis calls for a real sense of urgency so we decided not to wait any longer to share it.”

Watch the "Rising Seas" video below.