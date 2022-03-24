Midtown expand 2022 tour, add Long Island show

Midtown recently announced that they were reuniting to open for My Chemical Romance and to play a few headline shows, including two at NJ's Starland Ballroom which are now sold out. They've now announced two more headline shows: Long Island'sMulcahy's on December 9. and Worcester, MA's The Palladium on December 10.

Tickets for those two just-announced shows are on fan presale now (use password MIDTOWN22) and go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 25 at 10 AM.

Midtown's first show with MCR is at NJ's Prudential Center on September 21. All dates are listed below.

Midtown -- 2022 Tour Dates

9/21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center &

9/24 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center &

9/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center &

9/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center &

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum &

12/2 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

12/3 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

12/9 – Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy’s

12/10 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

% w/ My Chemical Romance