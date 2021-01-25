Mighty Mighty Mighty Bosstones release song ft. mems of Rancid, Fishbone, Interrupters, Specials & more

Boston ska-punk heroes The Mighty Mighty Bosstones have signed to Tim Armstrong's Epitaph imprint Hellcat Records, and their first single for the label is the eight-minute, guest-filled "The Final Parade," which was produced by Tim Armstrong. Dicky Barrett calls the song "a love letter to ska music and the people that make ska music," and here's the incredible list of guests that it features:

Tim Armstrong (Rancid), Aimee Interrupter & The Interrupters, Stranger Cole, Angelo Moore (Fishbone), Jake Burns (Stiff Little Fingers), Jay Navarro (Suicide Machines), Chris DeMakes, Pete Wesilewski, Roger Lima (Less Than Jake), Jimmy G (Murphy’s Law), Toby Morse, Rusty Pistachio (H2O), John Feldman (Goldfinger), Laila Khan (Sonic Boom Six), Robert Hingley (Toasters), Dan Vitale (Bim Skala Bim), Dave McWane (Big D and The Kids Table), Sirae Richardson, Erin Mackenzie, Brie McWane (The Doped Up Dollys), Jesse Wagner (Aggrolites), Karina Denike (The Dance Hall Crashers), Christian Jaccobs (The Aquabats), Jon Pebsworth (Buck O Nine), Peter Porker (The Porkers), Steve Jackson (The Pietasters), Felipe Galvan (Los Skanarles), Jet Baker (Buster Shuffle), Fumio Ito (Kemuri), Glen "The Kid" Marhevka (Big Bad Voodoo Daddy), and Roddy Radiation (The Specials)

The song is a ton of fun, as you can hear for yourself below. Hopefully we'll learn more about the Bosstones' followup to While We're At It (which will be their 11th album) soon.

