Migos’ Takeoff responds to lawsuit & rape allegations against him

Migos member Takeoff, full name Kirshnik Khari Ball, has responded after being sued for allegedly raping a woman. Takeoff's lawyer, Drew Findling, issued a statement denying the allegations, Rolling Stone reports. It reads:

We have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence. What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Mr. Ball are patently and provably false. The claims and statements made regarding this lawsuit indicate that the plaintiffs’ representatives have not spoken with relevant witnesses or reviewed available evidence. Mr. Ball is renowned for his artistic talent as well as his quiet, reserved and peaceful personality. In this instance, those known personality traits have made him a target of an obvious, exploitative money grab. As his counsel, we are well aware and well versed on the importance of civil and criminal prosecution of true sexual assaults. This is not one of those situations.

The woman who filed the lawsuit, identified only as Jane Doe, says that Takeoff raped her at an Encino, CA house party that she says she was invited to by DJ Durel in late June. "Plaintiff clearly and unequivocally refused Defendant Takeoff’s advances and stated to Defendant Takeoff that she did not want to have sex with him," the filing reads. "Notwithstanding Plaintiff’s express refusal, Defendant Takeoff grabbed Plaintiff, flipped her over face-down, and pulled down her clothing. Defendant Takeoff then proceeded to have forceful sexual intercourse with Plaintiff from behind, without Plaintiff’s consent."

Later in the day, Jane Doe says she went to a hospital, where "physical evidence of forceful rape" was observed by staff and reported to the Los Angeles Police Department, according to the filing.

Jane Doe's lawyer, Neama Rahmani, said that he's "lost confidence" in the LAPD's investigation, however, saying that in the month and a half since the alleged attack, "no arrests have been made" and "no charges have been filed." "We hope that...the media attention will motivate the Los Angeles Police Department to pursue the criminal investigation more aggressively," he said in a statement. “"ustice delayed is justice denied, and continues to victimize a women who has already been victimized by the rich and famous."