MIKE announces free 2023 Young World fest ft Noname, Georgia Anne Muldrow, 454, more

MIKE is presenting the third annual Young World Festival, which is part of SummerStage's free 2023 programming and happens Saturday, July 15 at Herbert Von King Park. The lineup includes Noname, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and 454, with more to be announced.

MIKE's new album Beware of the Monkey came out in January, and he just wrapped up a tour that had him out with 454.

Noname has a new album, Sundial, on the way.

SummerStage's 2023 free lineup includes a number of other hip hop shows.