MIKE announces new album ‘Beware of the Monkey,’ shares new song

The prolific NYC underground rapper MIKE hasn't put out a new project in over a year, but he'll close out 2022 with a new album, Beware of the Monkey, due December 21 via his own 10k label (pre-order). Lead single "nuthin i can do is wrng" finds MIKE rapping along with his own crackling, soulful, sample-based production, and it's a very promising first taste. Check it out below and stay tuned for more details like album art and tracklist.