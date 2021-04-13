MIKE announces new album ‘Disco!,’ shares new song “Evil Eye”

Experimental NYC rapper MIKE has announced a followup to his great 2020 album Weight of the World. It's called Disco!, and it arrives on June 21 via MIKE's own 10k label, exactly one year after the release of Weight of the World. The first single is "Evil Eye," which feels a little more upbeat and immediate than MIKE usually does, but it's still unmistakably his work. Listen and watch the video (shot and edited by Ryosuke Tanzawa) below.

