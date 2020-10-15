Mike Birbiglia announces more “Working it Outside” shows in CT
Mike Birbiglia has been keeping busy lately doing "Working it Outside" socially distanced comedy shows in NJ and CT. He previously called his 10/13 CT date his "final outdoor show in Connecticut," but now he's announced two more. They happen outside Fairfield, CT's Fairfield Comedy Club on Wednesday, September 28, and there are 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM shows. Tickets to both are on sale now.
Tonight (10/15), Mike hits NJ for Monmouth Park Racetrack shows with John Mulaney. Tickets for the 7 PM and 9:30 PM shows are sold out.
Also coming up at Monmouth Park Racetrack are a pair of socially distanced shows with comedians Whitney Cummings and Taylor Tomlinson on Sunday, October 18. Tickets for the 7 PM show are sold out, but the 9 PM show is still on sale.