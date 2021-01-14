Mike Birbiglia announces virtual Valentine’s shows

Mike Birbiglia has announced a trio of virtual Valentine's show happening February 12 at 7:30 PM EST, February 13 at 9:30 PM EST and February 14 at 7:30 PM ET. These are "Working it Out" shows where Mike tests out new material and tickets are on sale.

If you want to get a taste of what these virtual "Working it Out" shows are like, Mike just shared a clip from his recent New Year's show and you can watch that below.

"Working it Out" is also the name of Mike's podcast, which this week featured guest Rachel Bloom, talking about her new book I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are, her series Crazy Ex Girlfriend, and more. You can listen to that below as well.

Last year, Mike launched website TipYourWaitstaff.com with fellow comedian Roy Wood as a way to support local comedy clubs -- and their staff -- though the pandemic. They've raised over half a million dollars so far.