Mike Birbiglia expands tour, including 5 City Winery NYC shows

Mike Birbiglia is "working it out" with small club shows this summer and fall before officially premiering his new standup show, "The Old Man and The Pool," early next year. He's added some dates to the tour, including shows in NYC, East Hampton and Austin. All dates are listed below.

The NYC shows happen at The Loft @ City Winery on July 24 (4 PM & 10:30 PM), July 30 (9:30 PM) and July 31 (4 PM & 7:30 PM). The new East Hampton shows are at Guild Hall on July 9 and July 10, and the new Austin show is a second night at Paramount Theatre on October 9.

MIKE BIRBIGLIA - 2021 TOUR DATES

JULY 3, 2021 - 8:00PM EST | GUILD HALL | EAST HAMPTON, NY

JULY 9, 2021 - 8:00PM EST | GUILD HALL | EAST HAMPTON, NY

JULY 10, 2021 - 8:00PM EST | GUILD HALL | EAST HAMPTON, NY

JULY 14, 2021 - 7:00PM EST | GUILD HALL | EAST HAMPTON, NY

JULY 14, 2021 - 9:00PM EST | GUILD HALL | EAST HAMPTON, NY

JULY 24, 2021 - 4 PM | THE LOFT @ CITY WINERY | NYC

JULY 24, 2021 - 10:30 PM | THE LOFT @ CITY WINERY | NYC

JULY 30, 2021 - 9:30 PM | THE LOFT @ CITY WINERY | NYC

JULY 31, 2021 - 4 PM | THE LOFT @ CITY WINERY | NYC

JULY 31, 2021 - 7:30 PM | THE LOFT @ CITY WINERY | NYC

AUGUST 5, 2021 - 7:00PM EST | THE CLUBHOUSE HAMPTONS | EAST HAMPTON, NY

AUGUST 5, 2021 - 9:30PM EST | THE CLUBHOUSE HAMPTONS | EAST HAMPTON, NY

AUGUST 19, 2021 - 8:00PM EST | CAPE COD MELODY TENT | CAPE COD, MA

OCTOBER 1 | COLLEGE ST MUSIC HALL - NEW HAVEN, CT

OCTOBER 2 | MERRIAM THEATER - PHILADELPHIA, PA

OCTOBER 8 | PARAMOUNT THEATRE - AUSTIN, TX

OCTOBER 9 | PARAMOUNT THEATRE - AUSTIN, TX

OCTOBER 17 | THE WILBUR - BOSTON, MA

OCTOBER 18 | THE WILBUR - BOSTON, MA

OCTOBER 19 | THE WILBUR - BOSTON, MA

OCTOBER 20 | THE WILBUR - BOSTON, MA

NOVEMBER 4 | CHICAGO THEATRE - CHICAGO, IL

NOVEMBER 6 | CAPITOL THEATER - MADISON, WI (EARLY)

NOVEMBER 6 | CAPITOL THEATER - MADISON, WI (LATE)

DECEMBER 2 | PARAMOUNT THEATER - DENVER, CO

DECEMBER 3 | PARAMOUNT THEATER - DENVER, CO