Mike Birbiglia extends Broadway run of ‘The Old Man & The Pool,’ appearing on Colbert

After debuting in Berkeley in January, Mike Birbiglia's new show The Old Man & The Pool is running on Broadway now, at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theatre. It was previously scheduled to close at the end of the year, but it's now been extended, with the final show now set for January 15, 2023. Tickets are on sale now.

"In my 22 years of performing comedy, and five solo shows, The Old Man & the Pool has given me the most rewarding experience I’ve ever felt with audiences,” Birbiglia said in a statement. "This is a show I’m very proud of, and I can’t believe I get to perform it at Lincoln Center—after auditioning for the Philharmonic, the Opera, and the New York City ballet, I thought I’d never get the chance. But here I am. Sometimes you get lucky!"

Birbiglia will also appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tonight (11/8) to discuss the show.