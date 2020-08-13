Mike Birbiglia & John Mulaney announce NJ drive-in show

The Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, NJ is hosting drive-in shows, including The Front Bottoms and Andrew McMahon performing Jack's Mannequin's first album, both later this month. Here's another: comedians Mike Birbiglia and John Mulaney are headed to the venue on Sunday, August 23 for a "Working it Outside" show, and tickets are on sale now.

Meanwhile, Birbiglia recently released the eleventh episode of his "Working It Out" podcast. It features Judd Apatow as a guest, and Birbiglia says, "It’s the 'working it out' episode I enjoyed recording the most! I think @juddapatow might have to come back to record more because we had such a good time. Definitely turn this one on today if you want a few laughs to escape from the madness." Stream it below, and find all episodes on Mike's site.

Birbiglia is also appearing on Live on Crowdcast: Jokes & Poems with Mike Birbiglia, J. Hope Stein & Pete Holmes on Friday August 14 at 6 PM PDT/9 PM EDT. You can access the stream by ordering a copy of his book, The New One, from Skylight Books and registering.