Mike Birbiglia, John Mulaney & Michael Ian Black announce outdoor tri-state shows

Mike Birbiglia and John Mulaney have been doing outdoor comedy shows together (and with Pete Davidson) throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and here are a few more chances to see them outside in the tri-state area. They'll be returning to Oceanport, NJ's The Monmouth Park Racetrack on Thursday, October 15 (where they've performed before), for 7 PM and 9:30 PM "Working It Outside" shows. Tickets are on sale now.

In addition, Birbiglia is doing a pair of outdoor shows of his own, in the backyard of Fairfield, CT's Fairfield Comedy Club on Tuesday, October 13. Tickets for the 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM shows are on sale now.

Those shows are part of the second annual Connecticut Comedy Festival, which also features outdoor shows with Michael Ian Black (5 PM and 7 PM on October 10) and others. See the full calendar on their site.