5 upcoming NYC-area, in-person comedy shows

To quote Robert Plant, "Does anybody remember laughter?" Live comedy, like live music, is pretty much nonexistent during the pandemic. NYC clubs remain closed -- though they're fighting to reopen -- but there are a few options for getting laughs in person in the NYC area while maintaining social distancing.

For example, Stand Up NY is putting on drive-in shows in the parking lot of Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk. You can catch Dave Attell and Aaron Berg tonight (9/24) and Chris Gethard on October 1.

You may remember that Dave Chappelle has been doing comedy shows this summer on a farm. Similarly, Morris, CT's South Farms -- which hosted Dinosaur Jr earlier this month and has Manchester Orchestra on the horizon -- have been hosting concerts and stand-up shows, and their upcoming schedule includes Bill Burr, who performs sold-out shows tonight and Friday (9/25). There's also a great (and also sold out) triple bill of Mike Birbiglia, John Mulaney and Pete Davidson on October 11 which are rescheduled dates from September.

Back in NYC, on October 2 at a secret Greenwich Village rooftop is a live, outdoors, social-distanced comedy event titled ROOFL featuring Sam Jay (SNL), Ryan Donahue (Jimmy Kimmel Live), Myka Fox (Comedy Central), Mike Lebovitz (Last Comic Standing), Danish Maqbool (RAMY), Shalewa Sharpe (HBO), and Adam Friedland (Cumtown). Tickets are on sale, and the address will be emailed to ticket buyers.

On Friday (9/25) at The Local NYC in Long Island City is an "outside edition" of their Out of Town Comedy Show, featuring Riley Lassin, Erik Angel, Anya Jones, BArak Ziv, Reuben Wolf, Eric Rost, and Anthony Mendieta. It's free -- "masks and socially distancing required" -- and details are here.

Another outdoor, socially distanced live comedy option in NYC is "Outside Jokes" which happens Sunday, September 27 at 1080 Broadway in Bushwick, featuring sets from Adrienne Iapalucci (Netflix), Petey DeAbreu (Comedy Central), and Kareem Green (BET). Host TJ will "join each comedian on stage after their set for a quick chat. You'll get more insight into the life and perspective of each comic and maybe some exclusive stories." Tickets are on sale.